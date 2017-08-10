Aug. 10 in 107˚F-109˚F range

Daytime highs will take a step back into the 107˚F-109˚F range around the Valley on Aug. 10, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on remnant morning cloudiness with sunnier conditions into the afternoon. Daytime highs will take a step back into the 107˚F-109˚F range around the Valley. Light and variable winds will give way to localized gustier conditions from any passing outflows. Thunderstorm activity is expected to return to the higher terrain areas north and east of the Valley. Little if any activity is expected across the lower deserts with possible blowing dust as the main concern. Heading into Friday deeper moisture is expected to arrive which should help keep temperatures limited to the low 100s around the Valley. Storm activity should begin across the higher terrain areas first with activity trying to move north/west onto the lower deserts into the evening, but will need the help of outflow boundary interactions. A similar setup is expected to persist into this coming weekend,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.