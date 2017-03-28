Arizona Marine Corps license plate sales hit milestone

Arizona’s Marine Corps specialty license plate hit a milestone in February, meaning more children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen will be able to pursue their dreams of higher education, according to a press release.
Sales of the U.S. Marine Corps plate have topped $100,000. For every one of the specialty plates purchased, $17 of the $25 fee goes to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation — the oldest and largest provider of need-based scholarships to military children.
More than 6,200 of the plates are now in circulation, providing a consistent source of revenue for the non-profit Foundation.
“The plates are a great way for residents to show their support for Marines and Navy Corpsmen,” Kathleen Winn, co-chair of the foundation’s Arizona Campaign Committee, said in the release. “Each sale helps open doors of opportunity for deserving students. There is no organization closer to the intersection of real need and lasting impact than the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation.”
No eligible child of a Marine or Navy corpsman who served with the Marines is turned down for a scholarship. Eighty percent of scholarship recipients go on to earn a degree, about double the national rate.
Providing such support becomes tougher each year as college costs rise and more children of Marines and Corpsmen enter adulthood.
That’s why programs like the Marine Corps license plate program and the Arizona chapter’s annual gala are so important. Funds raised through these programs have provided scholarships to more than 300 sons and daughters of Arizona Marines in the last five years alone.
The gala is open to the public and takes place May 13 at the Keirland Resort and Spa. For more information, including ticket purchases, visit mcsf.org/arizona.
The U.S. Marine Corps specialty license plate is also available to anyone – you don’t have to be a Marine or a Navy corpsman to display the Eagle, Globe and Anchor and show support. Order the plate at www.servicearizona.com (click on personalized/specialized plates).
About the Scholarship Foundation: Established in 1962, the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation is the Nation’s oldest and largest provider of need-based scholarships for military children. Since its inception, the Scholarship Foundation has provided over 37,000 scholarships valued at nearly $110 million to the children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen. For more information on the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, visit www.mcsf.org.