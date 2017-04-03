Afternoon temperatures to warm into 84˚F-87˚F range

Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 84˚F-87˚F range around the Valley, with low 80s in the southern zones, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“April will pick up where March ended with another mainly dry disturbance set to move across the region tonight. This system currently edging into the Great Basin will drop into northern Arizona overnight before exiting the region later on Tuesday. Similar to the last few weather systems, plan on developing windy conditions later today followed by a modest cool down tomorrow behind a cold front. Any rain chances tonight/overnight should be limited to the central and northern Arizona. Looking ahead, high pressure will redevelop across the Desert Southwest into mid-week with an eventual return to low 90s later in the work week,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County. “For today plan on mostly sunny skies early on with an uptick passing high clouds into this afternoon/evening. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 84˚F-87˚F range around the Valley with higher terrain areas reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Light and variable winds will give way to windier conditions (8-16 mph range) later this afternoon/evening with gusts as high as 20-30mph. Higher terrain areas north and east of the Valley may see some light showers/sprinkles tonight with the lower deserts remaining dry. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the mid 50s around the urban corridor under partly cloudy skies.”
