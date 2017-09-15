Afternoon temperatures to fall back into 94˚F-97˚F range

Afternoon temperatures will fall back into the 94˚F-97˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Perfect weather on tap with mainly sunny skies and some lingering breezes. Afternoon temperatures will fall back into the 94˚F-97˚F range around the Valley. West winds will generally remain in the 5-10 mph range with occasional gusts around 15 mph. The county will remain storm-free. Heading into the weekend plan on continuing below-average temperatures. Daytime highs both Saturday and Sunday will remain in the mid to upper 90s with pleasant overnight lows dipping into the 70s. Looking ahead, it’s possible we may see some moisture return to the region late Sunday and into early next week compliments of developing tropical system,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.