Afternoon temperatures in 54˚F-57˚F range

Afternoon temperatures will remain in the 54˚F-57˚F range across the lower deserts, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Yesterday’s forecast remains on track for today though colder temperatures, especially during the overnight hours, are expected to linger into Saturday morning. Looking at the big picture, northwesterly flow aloft will continue through the remainder of the work week before a quick dry disturbance passage Friday night into Saturday. Ultimately, this will keep daily temperatures at bay and continue our string of chilly overnight low temperatures. Don’t forget to take necessary precautions to protect pets, pipes and plants the next few mornings. Looking ahead, high pressure will build east into the region by mid-weekend lending to a noticeable warming trend into the start of next week,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County. “For today plan mainly sunny skies around the region. Afternoon temperatures will remain in the 54˚F-57˚F range across the lower deserts with northern higher terrain zones limited to the upper 40s to low 50s. Southwest winds will hover in the 2-6 mph range with no gusts of any consequence throughout the day. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the mid to low 30s around the urban corridor with some outlying locations bottoming out in the upper 20s.”
