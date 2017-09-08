ADOT weekend freeway travel advisory for Sept. 8-11

Freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend (Sept. 8-11), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes and use caution in work zones while the following restrictions are in place:
- Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane between Sarival Avenue and Perryville Road from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 9) for rubberized asphalt resurfacing. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Citrus Road and off-ramp at Perryville Road closed. DETOUR: Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes or adjusting travel schedule. NOTE: Southbound Loop 303 ramp to westbound I-10 also closed during this restriction (more information in third item below).
- Westbound Interstate 10 closed between Dysart Road and Estrella Parkway from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 10) for pavement improvements. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Avondale Boulevard also closed. DETOUR: Expect heavy traffic and consider alternate routes, including exiting I-10 in advance of closure at Dysart and using McDowell Road, Van Buren Street or other nearby westbound roadways to travel beyond closure. Consider adjusting travel schedule.
- Westbound Interstate 10 ramp to northbound Loop 303 closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday (Sept. 8) and from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 9) for paving work. DETOUR: Consider exiting westbound I-10 at Sarival Avenue and using westbound McDowell Road and northbound Cotton Lane to access Loop 303. Meanwhile, the southbound Loop 303 ramp to westbound I-10 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 10) for paving work. DETOUR: Southbound Loop 303 traffic can exit at Thomas Road and use southbound Cotton Lane, westbound McDowell Road and southbound Perryville Road to access westbound I-10. NOTE: Eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to three lanes near Loop 303 from 10 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 9) and from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 10) for rubberized asphalt paving.
- Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) ramp to southbound State Route 51 closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 9) for resurfacing project. NOTE: All SR 51 on- and off-ramps at Union Hills Drive closed. SR 51 right lanes between Bell Road and Loop 101 closed (both directions). Southbound Black Mountain Boulevard ramp to southbound SR 51 closed. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes using Cave Creek Road or Tatum Boulevard to access southbound SR 51 (via Bell Road) or to reach Loop 101. Traffic on Union Hills Drive also can use southbound 32nd or 40th streets to Bell Road to access SR 51.
- Interstate 17 off-ramps at Camelback Road (both directions) closed from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday (Sept. 9) for installation of wrong-way vehicle detection system. Camelback Road closed in both directions at I-17. DETOUR: Consider using Indian School or Bethany Home roads. NOTE: I-17 on-ramps at Camelback Road will remain open.
- Interstate 17 off-ramps at Bethany Home Road (both directions) closed from 9 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday (Sept. 10) for installation of wrong-way vehicle detection system. Bethany Home Road closed in both directions at I-17. DETOUR: Consider using Camelback Road or Glendale Avenue. NOTE: I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road will remain open.
Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News.
