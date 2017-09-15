ADOT weekend freeway travel advisory for Sept. 15-18

Freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend (Sept. 15-18), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes and use caution in work zones while the following restrictions are in place:
- Westbound Interstate 10 closed at 59th Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 18) for bridge construction at Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at 43rd and 51st avenues also closed. DETOUR: Traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at 59th Avenue. Expect heavy traffic and delays. Consider alternate routes, including westbound and southbound Loop 101 in the West Valley.
- Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between Estrella Parkway and Dysart Road from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 17) for pavement improvements. Southbound Loop 303 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Sarival Avenue closed. DETOUR: Consider exiting eastbound I-10 ahead of the closure and using Van Buren Street or McDowell Road. Drivers on southbound Loop 303 can exit at Thomas Road and use southbound Cotton Lane and eastbound McDowell Road to travel beyond the closure. Consider other alternate routes. NOTE: Eastbound I-10 drivers traveling beyond the Phoenix area can consider using southbound SR 85 and eastbound I-8 to bypass I-10 closure.
- Pecos Road closed between Interstate 10 and 24th Street in the Ahwatukee area from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 18) for Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway construction. I-10 ramps to and from Pecos Road closed. DETOUR: Consider using Chandler Boulevard.
- Thomas Road closed in both directions at Interstate 17 from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 16) for installation of wrong-way vehicle detection system equipment. North- and southbound I-17 off-ramps at Thomas Road closed. DETOUR: Thomas Road traffic approaching I-17 will make right turns onto frontage road. I-17 on-ramps at Thomas Road will remain open. NOTE: Westbound Dunlap Avenue left turns to southbound I-17 closed from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday (Sept. 16). Use alternate routes, including Northern or Peoria avenues.
- McDowell Road closed in both directions at Interstate 17 from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 17) for installation of wrong-way vehicle detection system equipment. North- and southbound I-17 off-ramps at McDowell Road closed. DETOUR: McDowell Road traffic approaching I-17 will make right turns onto frontage road. I-17 on-ramps at McDowell Road will remain open.
- Grand Avenue (US 60) on- and off-ramps at Bell Road overpass closed for approximately one week from 1 a.m. Monday (Sept. 18) to 5 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 24) for roadway improvements. Bell Road overpass will remain open for through traffic. DETOUR: Plan ahead and use detours on Dysart or Litchfield roads. Expect restrictions along westbound Grand Avenue near Bell Grande Drive and near the Bell Road overpass.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) on-ramp at McDowell Road and off-ramp McKellips Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 16) for maintenance. DETOUR: Consider using other nearby ramps.
Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT e-mail updates, including weekend restriction information.
For a listing of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT’s Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another way to find more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.
ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. The primary funding source for regional freeway improvements is a half-cent sales tax approved by county voters in 2004. More information about ADOT projects and the regional plan is available at azdot.gov/projects.