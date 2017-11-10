ADOT weekend freeway travel advisory for Nov. 10-13

Drivers should find most Phoenix-area freeways clear of construction or maintenance restrictions this weekend (Nov. 10-13). Heavy traffic can be expected along I-10 and Loop 101 in the West Valley at times due to races at Phoenix International Raceway. The Arizona Department of Transportation also has scheduled the following restriction along northbound I-17 in Phoenix on Sunday night:
- Northbound Interstate 17 narrowed to one lane overnight between Northern Avenue and Thunderbird Road from 10 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 13) for overhead sign work. DETOUR: Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. Use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through the work zone.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.
Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information. Another great way to find more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.
ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. The primary funding source for regional freeway improvements is a half-cent sales tax approved by county voters in 2004. More information about ADOT projects and the regional plan is available at azdot.gov/projects.