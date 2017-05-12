ADOT weekend freeway travel advisory for May 12-15

Northbound Interstate 17 will be closed between Glendale and Dunlap avenues in Phoenix this weekend as crews continue a project to add a new layer of smooth, durable rubberized asphalt to the freeway. The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should consider alternate routes to avoid heavier traffic due to the freeway closure. Here is ADOT’s list of planned freeway restrictions this weekend (May 12-15):
- Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Glendale and Dunlap avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 15) for rubberized asphalt paving. Consider alternate routes, including northbound State Route 51. Northern and Dunlap avenues both narrowed to one direction in each direction at I-17, with no left turns allowed. Consider other streets for east-west travel, including Bethany Home Road or Peoria Avenue. Southbound HOV lane closed between Dunlap and Northern avenues. Northbound I-17 traffic exiting at Glendale Avenue can detour along frontage road or use 19th or 27th avenues. Consider alternate routes due to anticipated heavy traffic.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) ramp to eastbound Interstate 10 in West Valley closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 15) for bridge work. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes to limit delays. Drivers can exit southbound Loop 101 to eastbound McDowell Road and use southbound 91st Avenue to access eastbound I-10.
- Southbound Interstate 17 off-ramp at Seventh Avenue closed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (May 13) for city of Phoenix waterline project. Consider using other nearby southbound exits, including Durango Street/19th Avenue or Seventh Street.
- Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to three lanes overnight between 67th and 79th avenues from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (May 13) for temporary barrier-wall installation. Use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely in work zone.
- Interstate 10 off-ramps (both directions) at 43rd Avenue closed from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Sunday (May 14) for traffic-signal maintenance. 43rd Avenue also closed in both directions between McDowell Road and Van Buren Street (no I-10 access). Consider alternate routes, including the I-10 off-ramps at 35th or 51st avenues.
- US 60 (Superstition Freeway) left lanes closed in both directions between Rural Road and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday (May 13) for median wall repairs. Use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zone.
Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.
For a complete list of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT’s Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another great way to find out more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.
ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. The primary funding source for regional freeway improvements is a half-cent sales tax approved by county voters in 2004. More information about ADOT projects and the regional plan is available at azdot.gov/PhoenixMetro.