Last weekend for Arizona Renaissance Festival traffic; I-10 work planned

Courtesy of ADOT

The following freeway construction restrictions are scheduled in the Phoenix area this weekend (March 31-April 3), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:

  • All Interstate 10 ramps to and from Pecos Road closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 3) for a traffic shift as part of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway construction project. Pecos Road also closed between 24th Street and I-10. No access from westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to Pecos Road. Plan to use alternate routes, including Chandler Boulevard or Ray Road for access to or from I-10.
  • East Valley alert: U.S. Highway 60 narrowed to one lane in each direction near Peralta Road for annual Arizona Renaissance Festival east of Apache Junction. Expect heavy traffic and delays 7 a.m.-8 p.m. April 1-2. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use caution in work zones.

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.

For a complete list of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT’s Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another way to find out more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. The primary funding source for regional freeway improvements is a half-cent sales tax approved by county voters in 2004. More information about ADOT projects and the regional plan is available at azdot.gov/PhoenixMetro.

