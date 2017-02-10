ADOT weekend freeway travel advisory for Feb. 10-13

Improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Feb. 10-13), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should consider alternate routes, use caution and allow extra travel time while the following restrictions are scheduled:
- Westbound Interstate 10 closed between 51st and 75th avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 13) for work zone setup related to the future South Mountain Freeway interchange. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at 35th and 43rd avenues also closed. Expect heavy traffic. Consider alternate routes, including westbound/southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) west of I-17 in north Phoenix. Note: Eastbound I-10 will be closed in the same area the following weekend (Feb. 17-20). Please plan ahead.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed between I-10 and 44th Street from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 11) for lane striping. All I-10 ramps to eastbound Loop 202 closed. Southbound State Route 51 ramp to eastbound Loop 202 will be open, but drivers must exit at 32nd Street. Consider alternate routes including I-10 to northbound State Route 143 to reach eastbound Loop 202.
- Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Gilbert Road and Val Vista Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 11) for traffic-flow detector installation. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Mesa and Stapley drives also closed. Consider exiting eastbound US 60 ahead of closure and using Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to Val Vista Drive.
- Eastbound U.S. Highway 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed at Stapley Drive from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 12) for traffic-flow sensor installation. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Country Club and Mesa drives closed. Eastbound US 60 traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at Mesa Drive. Consider exiting ahead of closure and using local routes.
- Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between 48th Street and Broadway Road from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 13) for traffic-flow sensor installation. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 32nd and 40th streets also closed. Consider alternate routes including eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to connect with eastbound I-10.
- Northbound Interstate 17 narrowed to one lane between 19th Avenue and Adams Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 12) for construction. Consider alternate routes including westbound Interstate 10 through tunnel to northbound I-17 at Stack interchange.
- Westbound US 60 (Grand Avenue) closed at Loop 101 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 13) for improvements to New River bridge. Consider alternate routes or detours that include Thunderbird Road, Peoria Avenue and 99th Avenue.
Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News.
