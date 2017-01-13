ADOT weekend freeway traffic advisory for Jan. 13-16

Short closures of I-10 near 71st Ave scheduled Saturday morning
There will be limited restrictions for improvement work along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Jan. 13-16), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should consider alternate routes, use caution and allow extra travel time while the following restrictions are in place:
- Interstate 10 closed briefly in both directions near 71st Avenue in west Phoenix from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 14) for utility work. Expect only a few intermittent I-10 closures lasting up to 15 minutes. The westbound I-10 on-ramp at 67th Avenue and the eastbound on-ramps at 75th Avenue and 79th Avenue (HOV lane on-ramp) will be closed until the utility work is completed. Allow extra travel time. Consider using McDowell Road or Van Buren Street to reach other nearby on-ramps.
- Grand Avenue (US 60) narrowed to one lane in each direction at times between Dysart and Litchfield roads from 9 p.m. Sunday to 9 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 19) for paving work as part of Bell Road interchange construction project. Be prepared for lane restrictions, allow extra travel time and use caution in work zone. Project is scheduled for completion by late February.
Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.
For a complete list of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT’s Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another great way to find out more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.
ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. The primary funding source for regional freeway improvements is a half-cent sales tax approved by county voters in 2004. More information about ADOT projects and the regional plan is available at azdot.gov/PhoenixMetro.