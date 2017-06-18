ADOT message boards showing wildfire information

Jun 18th, 2017 · by · Comments:


Motorists driving on Interstate 17 between Black Canyon City and Cordes Junction will see a hot, new message on a couple of our overhead signs, encouraging travelers tune in to 1690 AM and 1650 AM for wildfire information.

The effort is a partnership between ADOT, Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and Bureau of Land Management. From June 1 to July 15, signs on northbound I-17 at Sunset Point Rest Area and southbound I-17 at Cordes Junction will read:

WILDFIRE INFO
TUNE TO 1690 AM

WILDFIRE INFO
TUNE TO 1650 AM

Motorists can help prevent brush fires – and the associated road closures – from occurring along state highways by following these tips:

Don’t park in tall grass, as the heat from parts under your vehicle can start a fire.

Make sure nothing is hanging from underneath your vehicle and dragging on the pavement.

Dragging chains during towing can cause sparks. Never substitute parts when towing.

Check tire pressure before you travel. Exposed wheel rims can cause sparks.

For more information on wildfire prevention and current fires, visit the Arizona Interagency Wildfire Prevention website.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie