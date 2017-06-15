ADOT completes safety project along State Route 77

With overhanging rock removed from a mountainside along State Route 77 south of Globe, the Arizona Department of Transportation is lifting all restrictions on a 7-mile stretch after six months of blasting and follow-up work, according to a press release.

The safety project, which began last fall, removed boulders and other rock formations from a limestone cliff near Dripping Springs, between mileposts 154 and 161 about 10 miles south of Globe.

Drivers experienced regularly scheduled weekday closures and lane restrictions to allow for this work, which ended Friday, June 2, according to the release.

