ADEQ seeking surface water quality data

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality is seeking data for the Clean Water Act Assessment that determines if Arizona lakes and streams are attaining or impaired by comparing all available credible data to surface water quality standards, according to a press release.
ADEQ encourages and welcomes data from all sources: private citizens, businesses, public agencies, state and federal governmental agencies and non-profit organizations.
The data period is for all surface water quality data from Jan. 1, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2016.
Learn more and download all data submission guidance and supporting documents from the ADEQ Surface Water Monitoring and Assessment’s webpage and right navigation bar links: http://www.azdeq.gov/programs/water-quality-programs/surface-water-monitoring-and-assessments.
E-mail the completed materials to swdata@azdeq.gov.
ADEQ will verify each submittal and send an e-mail within seven days to let residents know the submittal was accepted or to follow up to request missing or incorrect information.
About ADEQ
Under the Environmental Quality Act of 1986, the Arizona State Legislature established the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality in 1987 as the state agency for protecting and enhancing public health and the environment of Arizona. For more information, visit http://www.azdeq.gov/.