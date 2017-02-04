Abundant sunshine forecast for Feb. 4

Dry air from the west will continue through the weekend giving occasional high clouds and abundant sunshine, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Yes the weather’s been nice – yes it will continue to be nice. Dry air from the west will continue through the weekend giving occasional high clouds, abundant sunshine and above normal temperatures…. (Feb. 4) – clear(er) with highs around 72 from Aguila over the north Scottsdale and 76 in the southern zones. (Feb. 4) night – very little change, 45 north and 50 elsewhere,” S. Waters of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.