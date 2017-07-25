99˚F-102˚F range July 25

Daytime highs will remain tempered in the 99˚F-102˚F range around the Valley on July 25, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For (July 25) plan on a return to sunnier skies after morning cloud cover. Daytime highs will remain tempered in the 99˚F-102˚F range around the Valley. South/southwest winds will generally remain in the light category with localized evening gusts around 10-15 mph. Storm chances will be greatly reduced due to southwesterly flow and mainly limited to the higher terrain areas north and east of the County. Heading into mid-week, plan on warming temperatures with drier air in place. Highs on Wednesday should rebound back around the 105˚F mark with little to no storm chances around the county,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.