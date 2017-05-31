98˚F-101˚F forecast Wednesday

Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 98˚F-101˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on another round of passing high clouds lending to periods of overcast skies. Afternoon temperatures will again warm into the 98˚F-101˚F range around the Valley. South/southwest winds will be breezy at times in the 6-12 mph range with gusts around 15-20 mph. Heading into Thursday plan on a return to mainly sunny skies across the region. Daily highs are forecast to remain in the upper 90s for both Thursday and Friday before a return to triple digits for this upcoming weekend,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.