97˚F-99˚F forecast Thursday

Daytime highs will step back a degree or two into the 97˚F-99˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on a return to mainly sunny skies after some lingering morning high clouds. Daytime highs will step back a degree or two into the 97˚F-99˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will generally remain in the 3-8 mph range with localized afternoon/evening gusts around 10-15 mph. High pressure will redevelop over the region Friday and over the weekend lending to another warming trend. High temperatures will rebound into the low 100s Friday and over the weekend with dry conditions and generally sunny skies through the period,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
