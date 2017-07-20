97˚F-103˚F range July 20

Overnight lows will be around 80 in the north, mid-80s outside the city and 87 or so at Sky Harbor, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Weak steering flow aloft will limit storm movement into the lower deserts today, but still a chance in our northern and eastern zones. Moisture at the surface is still plentiful and will keep temperatures below normal – say 97 north to about 103 in the southern and western zones. Overnight lows will be around 80 in the north, mid-80s outside the city and 87 or so at Sky Harbor. Tomorrow will be similar to today in terms of storm chances, with a bump of 1-2 degrees in temperature. Saturday storm chances increase for the northern zones, but drop even further for the southern ones. Drier air means higher temps though – about 100 in the northern zones and 105-107 in Phoenix and Gila Bend.,” S. Waters of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
