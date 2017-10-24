96˚F-99˚F range Oct. 24

Daytime highs will warm into the 96˚F-99˚F range around the Valley under clear and sunny skies, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.

“Daytime highs will once again warm into the 96˚F-99˚F range (previous record of 96˚F, set back in 2014) around the Valley under clear and sunny skies. East/northeast winds will be breezy through the morning and into the afternoon in the 8-15 mph range with gusts around 20 mph. Heading into Wednesday, breezy conditions will continue though highs are forecast to take a step back into the low to mid 90s under sunny skies. Temperatures will fall back into the low 90s through the end of the work week to go along with quiet weather conditions,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.

The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.

The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.

The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.

