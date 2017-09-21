96˚F-98˚F range Thursday

Daytime highs will climb into the 96˚F-98˚F range around the Valley with low 90s across the higher terrain areas, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on a subtle drop in temperatures along with an uptick in high clouds and breezes out ahead of our approaching disturbance. Daytime highs will climb into the 96˚F-98˚F range around the Valley with low 90s across the higher terrain areas. Developing southwest winds will be breezy in the 7-14 mph range with gusts around 20-25 mph during the evening/overnight hours. A dry cold front will pass through the region overnight bringing another welcomed cool down. Heading into Friday plan on lingering breezy conditions and milder temperatures. Highs are forecast to drop into the upper 80s to near 90˚F. Plan on fantastic fall weather over the weekend,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.