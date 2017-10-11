94˚F-96˚F range Oct. 11

Plan on daytime highs reaching the 94˚F-96˚F range around the Valley under mostly sunny skies, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on a few degrees of warming as daytime highs reach the 94˚F-96˚F range around the Valley under mostly sunny skies. After increased morning breezes, winds will ease back into the light category through the afternoon/evening. Heading into Thursday and Friday, plan on plenty of sun with continuing dry conditions. Daily highs will step back a few degrees into the low 90s with generally quiet weather conditions to round out the work week.,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.