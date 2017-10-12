92˚F-94˚F range Oct. 12

Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 92˚F-94˚F range around the Valley with upper 80s across the higher terrain locales, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“After a rather warm afternoon yesterday, temperatures will trend downward the remainder of the work week and into this coming weekend. Looking at the big picture, general troughing will develop across the western U.S. through Saturday with a weak disturbance moving across the Great Basin Friday into Saturday. This system will be the main catalyst for cooling temperatures through the period though will go largely unnoticed outside of a minor uptick in breezes. Overall, expecting pleasant and dry weather over the weekend with warming temperatures heading into the start of next week. For today plan on clear and sunny skies around the region. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 92˚F-94˚F range around the Valley with upper 80s across the higher terrain locales. Variable winds will generally remain in the 3-8mph range with localized gusts around 10-15 mph. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the mid to low 60s around the urban corridor under clear skies and light winds,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.