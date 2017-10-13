91˚F-93˚F range Oct. 13

Daytime highs will climb into the 91˚F-93˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on another healthy dosing of sun under clear skies. Daytime highs will climb into the 91˚F-93˚F range around the Valley. Similar to (Oct. 12), winds will remain in the light category with no gusts of any consequence. Little change in the forecast is expected over the upcoming weekend. Daily highs will linger in the low 90s under mainly sunny skies and light winds with cool overnight lows in the 60s. Heading into early next week, high pressure is forecast to build north over the region lending to another modest warming trend,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.