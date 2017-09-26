90˚F-93˚F range around the Valley Wednesday

“Daytime highs will reach the 90˚F-93˚F range around the Valley under mostly sunny skies with a few passing high clouds. Variable winds will remain in the light category with no gusts of any consequence throughout the day. Heading into Wednesday plan on afternoon highs in the low 90s around the Valley. A follow-up disturbance will arrive potentially bringing unsettled weather to the region for the second half of the work week. As of now, it looks like the Valley will stay dry with activity limited to far eastern Arizona,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.