90˚F-93˚F forecast Wednesday
Afternoon highs will quickly warm into the 90˚F-93˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For (March 15) plan on partly to mostly sunny skies with an uptick in passing high clouds. Afternoon highs will still warm into the 90˚F-93˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will stay in the light category with no gusts of any consequence throughout the day. Little change in the forecast is expected on Thursday before temperatures begin trending upward again Friday and over the weekend. To those of you spending extended periods of time outdoors: make sure to wear sunscreen, drink plenty of water, and take necessary precautions in order to avoid heat related illness,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.
