90˚F-92˚F forecast Tuesday

Afternoon highs will quickly warm into the 90˚F-92˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For (March 14) plan on another healthy dosing of sun across the region. Afternoon highs will quickly warm into the 90˚F-92˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will stay in the light category with only some increased breezes during the early evening hours around 10mph. Warm weather will continue into mid-week with perhaps a slight uptick in passing high clouds on Wednesday. Daily highs will continue to reach the low 90s around the Valley through Thursday before another expected jump in temperatures. A final note to those of you spending extended periods of time outdoors: make sure to wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.