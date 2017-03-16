90˚F-92˚F forecast Thursday
Afternoon highs will quickly warm into the 90˚F-92˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Mostly sunny skies will return across the region (March 16). Afternoon highs will again climb into the 90˚F-92˚F range around the Valley. Expecting light and variable winds throughout the day with no noteworthy gusts. High pressure will begin to strengthen over the region Friday into Saturday and the forecast calls for another uptick in temperatures. Expecting low to mid 90s on Friday before a boost into the mid to upper 90s on Saturday (hottest day of the week). Otherwise plan on periods of passing high clouds and generally light winds from Friday and through the weekend,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.
