89˚F-91˚F forecast for Monday

Daytime temperatures will warm into the 89˚F-91˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Another week begins and another round of hot weather is in the cards. Looking at the big picture, high pressure remains firmly planted across the desert Southwest with little movement expected this upcoming week. Daily temperatures 12˚F-15˚F above the normal high of 75˚F can be expected across the lower deserts of southcentral Arizona. That being said, a weak disturbance moving through the Great Basin mid-week should temporarily weaken the ridge and provide a modest uptick in high clouds. Unfortunately in the long term, it’s looking more and more like daily highs will reach the mid to possibly upper 90s by this upcoming weekend,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County. “For today plan on mainly sunny skies across the region. Daytime temperatures will warm into the 89˚F-91˚F range around the Valley with higher terrain zones reaching the low to mid 80s. Variable winds will generally remain in the 2-7mph range with localized evening breezes around 10-15 mph. Overnight low temperatures will only fall into the low 60s to upper 50s around the urban corridor under clear skies and light winds.”
