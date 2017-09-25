“After a perfect weekend weather wise, the trend of below-average temperatures will continue to start off the new week. Looking at the big picture, general troughing remains in place across the western U.S. The disturbance that brought our welcomed cool down over the weekend is slowly lifting east of the area. That being said, daily highs today and tomorrow should remain in the upper 80s to low 90s under generally sunny skies. Looking ahead, model guidance has a follow-up system digging south into the region on Wednesday which may be able to pull enough moisture into the region to generate some storm activity across the eastern third of the state before exiting later in the work week,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County. “For today plan on mostly sunny skies with a few passing high clouds. Afternoon temperatures will slowly climb into the 87˚F-89˚F range around the Valley with mid 80s across the higher terrain locales. Variable winds will generally remain in the 3-8mph range with localized gusts around 10-15 mph this evening. Overnight lows will dip into the mid to low 60s around the urban corridor with outlying locations reaching the upper 50s under clear skies and light winds.”
