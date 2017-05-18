84˚F-86˚F range for Thursday

Daytime highs will once again climb into the 84˚F-86˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on a near repeat of (May 17) with mostly sunny skies and increased breezes. Daytime highs will once again climb into the 84˚F-86˚F range around the Valley. West/southwest winds will be breezy again in the 7-14 mph range with gusts around 20-25 mph. High pressure will build into the region beginning Friday and continue over the weekend. Friday’s highs will creep into the upper 80s to near 90˚F under clear skies and light winds,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.