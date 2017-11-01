80˚F-83˚F Nov. 1

“Plan on a return to sunnier conditions. Daytime highs will remain in the 80˚F-83˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will remain in the light category with no gusts of any consequence throughout the day. Expect modest warming Thursday and Friday as high pressure strengthens to our south. Daily highs will remain in the mid 80s though each day,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.