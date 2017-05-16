76˚F-79˚F range for Tuesday

Plan on daytime highs limited to the 76˚F-79˚F range around the Valley on Tuesday, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“(May 16) will be the mildest day of the week with daytime highs limited to the 76˚F-79˚F range around the Valley. Southwest winds will be breezy again in the 6-12 mph range with localized gusts around 15-20 mph. Expecting an uptick in afternoon/evening cloud cover with even a shot at some light showers across the higher terrain areas north of the Valley as a weak system moves through. Heading into mid-week plan on minor warming with daily highs rebounding back into the mid-80s for both Wednesday and Thursday to go along with continuing breezy conditions as another weak disturbance moves across the region,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.