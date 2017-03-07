76˚F-79˚F forecast Tuesday

Daytime highs will rebound into the 76˚F-79˚F range on Tuesday, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on mostly sunny skies with perhaps some late afternoon passing high clouds. Daytime highs will rebound into the 76˚F-79˚F range. Variable winds will generally remain in the 3-7 mph range with no gusts of any consequence throughout the day. The warming trend kicks into high gear after mid-week with high pressure building across the region. Daily highs will jump into the mid 80s on Wednesday before likely reaching the upper 80s by Thursday. Other than varying degrees of passing high clouds, plan on dry and quiet weather conditions through the period,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.