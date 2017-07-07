114˚F-117˚F range forecast for July 7

Daytime highs are expected to take a run Friday, July 7, at the 114˚F-117˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“(Friday) looks to be the hottest day of the week as daytime highs take a run at the 114˚F-117˚F range around the Valley. Winds will generally remain in 5-10 mph range through the afternoon. An uptick in t-storm activity is expected across the higher terrain north/east of the Valley and some of this activity will try to propagate west into the lower deserts with gusty winds/blowing dust as the main threats. Heading into Saturday and Sunday, daily highs will fall back into the 108˚F-110˚F range to along with increased cloud cover. Deeper moisture arrives during this period which should lend to greater storm coverage. Gusty outflow winds and blowing dust will be the main threats with perhaps localized brief moderate to heavy rain if any storms survive off the higher terrain,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.