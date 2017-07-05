110˚F-113˚F forecast for Wednesday

Daytime highs will reach the 110˚F-113˚F range Wednesday around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For (Wednesday) plan on another couple degrees of warming under clear skies. Daytime highs will reach the 110˚F-113˚F range around the Valley. South/southwest winds will generally remain in the light category with localized evening gusts around 10-20 mph (pending any weak outflows making it north into the Valley). Similar to Tuesday, t-storm activity should remain relegated to far eastern/southeastern Arizona. Deeper moisture and favorable steering flow will set up across most of the state through the remainder of the week and we may need to introduce isolated storm chances for our higher terrain areas north and east of the Valley starting Thursday. Otherwise, plan on hot temperatures through the period,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
