110˚F-112˚F forecast Aug. 27

The forecast for Aug. 27 is for temperatures in the 110˚F-112˚F range, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Saturday we’ll see virtually no chance of rain with highs a degree or two higher than (Friday’s forecast of 106˚F-109˚F). Sunday will see the peak of this mini heat wave with highs topping out in the 103-105 range for Aguila over to Carefree and 110-112 for Phoenix and Gila Bend,” S. Waters of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.