109˚F-111˚F range forecast for Tuesday

Afternoon temperatures will quickly climb into the 109˚F-111˚F range July 4 around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Temperatures will continue to trend upward the next few days as high pressure builds north across the desert Southwest. In the near term, storm activity will be held in check to far southeastern Arizona and daily temperatures will climb towards excessive heat thresholds. To those of you spending extra time outdoors, make sure to take necessary precautions in order to avoid heat related illnesses. Later in the week, the ridge will settle over the Four Corners region lending to better moisture return and steering flow into southern Arizona. This should lead to an uptick in daily storm chances across the favored higher terrain areas first then followed by the lower deserts later with our best rain chances this upcoming weekend. For today plan on clear and sunny skies across the region. Afternoon temperatures will quickly climb into the 109˚F-111˚F range around the Valley with higher terrain areas well into the low 100s. Southwest winds will generally remain in the 3-8 mph range with localized evening gusts around 10-20 mph especially if any weaker outflows make it north into the region. No issues expected for evening fireworks shows with any storms activity limited to far southeastern Arizona. Overnight low temperatures will only dip into the upper to mid 80s around the urban corridor under clear skies,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.