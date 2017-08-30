108˚F-110˚F Aug. 30

The forecast for Aug. 30 is for temperatures to reach the 108˚F-110˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Daytime temperatures (are to) climb into the 108˚F-110˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will remain in the light category through the day with localized gustier conditions possible into the evening. Afternoon/evening storm chances will again be favored across the higher terrain areas north and east of the Valley with limited, if any, activity making it into the lower deserts. Little change in the weather pattern is forecast into late work week with daily highs remaining at or just below the 108˚F-110˚F range and slight chances for evening thunderstorm activity,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.