107˚F-108˚F Sept. 1

Temperatures are to reach the 107˚F-108˚F range around the Valley on Sept. 1, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For Friday highs come down a bit with 101˚F for the northern zones and 107˚F-108˚F elsewhere. It will again be breezy in the southern zones. Saturday we begin to approach normal temps for this time of year with the northern zones in the upper 90s and the lower deserts at 104˚F-106˚F,” S. Waters of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.