106˚F-109˚F range Tuesday

Daytime highs are to again reach the 106˚F-109˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For Tuesday plan on mostly sunny skies with daytime highs again reaching the 106˚F-109˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will again remain in the 3-8 mph range with localized evening/overnight gusts around 10-1 5 mph. The hot temperatures will continue through mid-week with high pressure remaining overhead. Daily highs in the 106˚F-109˚F range will persist Wednesday and likely again on Thursday despite an uptick in passing high clouds and localized breezy conditions. Fortunately, it looks like a late week weather system may bring some cooling to the region,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
