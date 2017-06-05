Afternoon temperatures will quickly climb into the 106˚F-109˚F range Monday around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“The hot weather that got under way this past weekend will unfortunately continue straight through most of this work week. Looking at the big picture, high pressure remains in place across the Desert Southwest promoting well above average temperatures and dry conditions. An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Phoenix Valley through Wednesday due to dangerous heat conditions. To those of you spending extra time outdoors make sure to take necessary precautions in order to avoid heat related illness. For today plan on mainly sunny skies across the lower deserts. Afternoon temperatures will quickly climb into the 106˚F-109˚F range around the Valley with higher terrain areas reaching the upper 90s to low 100s. Variable winds will generally remain in the 3-8 mph range with localized evening/overnight gusts around 10-15 mph. Overnight low temperatures will only dip into the mid to low 80s around the urban corridor under clear skies and light winds,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.