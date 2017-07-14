105˚F-108˚F range forecast July 14

High temperatures on Friday will reach the 105˚F-108˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For (Friday), plan on remnant morning debris clouds before sunnier conditions into the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the 105˚F-108˚F range around the Valley. Light and variable winds will give way to localized gustier conditions into the evening. Tomorrow’s storm coverage will depend on whether the atmosphere is worked over from any activity tonight. Otherwise the setup should be similar. Heading into Saturday and Sunday, expecting daily temperatures in the low 100s and muggy conditions due to increasing moisture. We anticipate greater daily storm coverage across the lower deserts along with an increasing threat for heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County. “Moving into the weekend, the ridge center will shift into the lower Great Basin promoting stronger easterly steering flow across much Arizona. Furthermore, model guidance depicts a large inverted trough lifting into northern Mexico helping supply deeper moisture and forcing into the region. Historically speaking, this type of pattern favors greater storm coverage into the lower deserts along with the threat of damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and possible flash flooding.”
