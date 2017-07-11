105˚F-107˚F range forecast for July 11

Daytime highs will climb into the 105˚F-107˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For (Tuesday), plan on remnant early morning debris clouds and possibly some remnant showers before sunnier skies into the early afternoon. Daytime highs will climb into the 105˚F-107˚F range around the Valley. Winds will generally remain in 5-10 mph range through the afternoon before possible gustier conditions into the evening. Similar setup again tomorrow with higher terrain activity favored. The lower deserts will once again need the help of outflow boundary interaction for secondary storms into the evening. Any storms that develop will be capable of brief heavy rainfall and gusty winds. As of now, Wednesday is looking a little quieter across the region with steering flow more out of the southwest along with lower moisture values,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.