105˚F-107˚F range for Wednesday

Daytime highs will be the warmest of the week climbing into the 105˚F-107˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For (May 24) plan on another healthy dosing of sun across the region. Daytime highs will be the warmest of the week climbing into the 105˚F-107˚F range around the Valley. South/southwest winds will be breezy at times in the 6-12 mph range with localized afternoon/evening gusts around 20 mph. A minor cooling trend starts Thursday and continues into this upcoming weekend. Daily highs on Thursday will step back into the upper 90s to go along with breezy conditions area-wide. Further cooling will arrive on Friday with temperatures retreating to the low 90s,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
