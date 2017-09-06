105˚F-107˚F forecast Wednesday

Daytime highs are to warm into the 105˚F-107˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For Wednesday plan on drier conditions and healthy dosing of sun. Daytime highs will again warm into the 105˚F-107˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will generally remain in the 3-8 mph range with no noteworthy gusts throughout the day. Drier air around the region is expected to limit storm chances to all but the higher terrain areas of central Arizona. Heading into the second half of the week, deeper moisture is forecast to move north into the state and afternoon/evening storm chances will return. Daytime temperatures should also lower a few degrees back into the low 100s.,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.