104˚F-107˚F forecast Aug. 25

Afternoon temperatures are to reach the 104˚F-107˚F range around the Valley Aug. 25 under mainly sunny skies, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on warming temperatures as afternoon highs reach the 104˚F-107˚F range around the Valley under mainly sunny skies. Variable winds will remain in the light category through the day with no gusts of any consequence. Heading into this weekend, high pressure will redevelop over Arizona before shifting north into the lower Great Basin by Sunday/Monday. Daily highs will climb around the 106˚F-108˚F range under general sunny skies. Deeper moisture is forecast to return late weekend into early next week along with thunderstorm/rain chances around the region,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.