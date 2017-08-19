104˚F-106˚F Aug. 19 in Valley

Daytime highs should be in 104˚F-106˚F in the Valley Saturday, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“(Aug. 19) the upper-level pattern begins to change, bringing dew point temperatures up and giving us some storms in southeast Arizona. Look for highs of 104-106 in the big city and just under 100 in the northern zones. Sunday additional, deeper moisture will move in, giving the lower deserts, especially the eastern half of the county, a slight chance for storms – be they rain or dust. Daytime highs will lower a degree or two,” S. Waters of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
