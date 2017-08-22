103˚F-106˚F expected Aug. 22

Afternoon temperatures are to warm into the 103˚F-106˚F range around the Valley on Aug. 22, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on clear and sunny skies as afternoon temperatures warm into the 103˚F-106˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will generally remain in the 3-8 mph range with localized evening gusts around 10-15 mph. Any storm activity later today will be limited to the higher terrain of far eastern AZ. Overnight lows will dip into the low 80s under clear skies and light winds,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.